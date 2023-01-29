...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow.
A new $50,000 grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non-profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
The five bedroom group home has been vacant for the past years in Haleiwa with two other group homes that are in operation and providing young adults 18-24 with an affordable shared housing situation to live and work.
The Nareit Foundation grant is primarily being utilized to make much needed repairs. Residential Youth Services and Empowerment Executive Director Carla House said, "Youth are such a great population, we only count about three hundred young people a year in Hawaii that are experiencing homelessness, so to have Noreit come on board with us as a partner, to be able to say yes, we can support this project, get the doors open, and get this moving, there are other similar projects that are in the works, that really help us end youth homelessness in Hawaii."
The residential youth services and empowerment foundation is a 510 c 3 non profit that offer ongoing coordinated programs, services, care and safety for young adults to get off the streets and thrive.
Services provided include an access center that's open daily, emergency and transitional shelters, education and employment counseling, and a medical and behavioral health clinic.
Nicky Winter, Exec. Director with Achieve Zero said, "I think if we could help to support these youth, and get them back on that path of dreaming, whatever we can do to help them achieve those dreams, I think that's where the magic happens."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.