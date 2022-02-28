Nanakuli community mourns mother, daughter struck and killed by alleged drunk driver by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kelsey Palisbo and her 7 year old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, are honored in roadside photos in Nanakuli. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family and friends gathered into the night on Monday near the scene of a deadly crash in Nanakuli.A woman and her daughter were killed over the weekend by a man whom police say had been drinking.Balloons and photographs now line the roadway about a mile up Haleakela Avenue from Farrington Highway, the site of the fatal crash.The mother and her 7-year-old daughter were still in a parked car, when neighbor said they were killed instantly by the speeding truck.A teenage daughter survived and is being looked after by her grandparents, according to neighbors.Signs show a 25 MPH speed limit as the accident site was near an elementary school. Top-stories Werner 'Ohana mourns the loss of another family member by alleged drunk driver By Eddie Dowd Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nanakuli Daughter Highway Crash Neighbor Photograph Site Roadway Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local The 49th annual Honolulu marathon race set to take the starting line Sunday Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local Hauula Post Office hosting its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event. Updated Feb 16, 2022 Video Hawaii Democrats want state minimum wage raised in 2022 Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local O'ahu girl continues fight against rare brain tumor Updated Nov 2, 2021 Local HPD extinguishes Waipahu apartment fire, lists cause as “undetermined” Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Ocean Safety give 'all clear' at Kekaha Beach following shark encounter on Sunday Updated Nov 29, 2021 Recommended for you