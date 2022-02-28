 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nanakuli community mourns mother, daughter struck and killed by alleged drunk driver

  • Updated
  • 0
A mother and her 7 year old daughter were struck by an alledged drunk driver.

Kelsey Palisbo and her 7 year old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, are honored in roadside photos in Nanakuli. 

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Family and friends gathered into the night on Monday near the scene of a deadly crash in Nanakuli.

A woman and her daughter were killed over the weekend by a man whom police say had been drinking.

Balloons and photographs now line the roadway about a mile up Haleakela Avenue from Farrington Highway, the site of the fatal crash.

The mother and her 7-year-old daughter were still in a parked car, when neighbor said they were killed instantly by the speeding truck.

A teenage daughter survived and is being looked after by her grandparents, according to neighbors.

Signs show a 25 MPH speed limit as the accident site was near an elementary school.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK