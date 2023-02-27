 Skip to main content
'Name the Beef' awards $10K to contest winner, settles sandwich shop beef

HONOLULU (KITV4) --  Hawaii Sustainable Beef (HSB) has selected a new brand name that will represent the meat from over 140 small cattle ranches, after the Name the Beef contest received more than 5,000 name suggestions from 2,145 Hawaii residents. 

Hawaii Sustainable Beef management has selected “Kama ‘Aina Ranches” as the winning entry. While several contestants suggested various versions containing the words “Kama ‘Aina,” the first to suggest the Kama ‘Aina name was Dennis Suzuki from Honolulu, so he wins the $10,000 prize.

