'Name the Beef' awards $10K to contest winner, settles sandwich shop beef

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Sustainable Beef (HSB) has selected a new brand name that will represent the meat from over 140 small cattle ranches, after the Name the Beef contest received more than 5,000 name suggestions from 2,145 Hawaii residents.
Hawaii Sustainable Beef management has selected “Kama ‘Aina Ranches” as the winning entry. While several contestants suggested various versions containing the words “Kama ‘Aina,” the first to suggest the Kama ‘Aina name was Dennis Suzuki from Honolulu, so he wins the $10,000 prize.
100 runner-up winners will each receive a free meal at the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop in Haleiwa.
This seven-day contest, which ran January 18-25, was created by Hawaii Sustainable Beef to rebrand their beef due to trademark concerns raised by the Kua ‘Aina Sandwich Shop. This longstanding restaurant in Haleiwa feared that its similar name with Hawaii Sustainable Beef’s former brand (Kua ‘Aina Ranches) could create confusion with the public.
When he first learned about the legal dispute, Hawaii Sustainable Beef owner Frank VanderSloot said, “We should try to do the right thing here. And we should have fun with it. In the end, we should make friends with it. Life is too short to have unnecessary conflict.”
To resolve those concerns with the spirit of aloha rather than battle in court, VanderSloot developed this contest to ask the public’s help with a new brand name.
“This contest has been a great experience!” said VanderSloot. “As soon as we learned of the dispute about the name, I reached out to Terry Thompson and suggested we solve the issue by letting him keep the trademark and for us to ask the public to help us find a new name for the meat sold by the 140 local ranchers. I also asked Terry if it would be okay with him if we bought 100 runner-up contest participants a free meal at his Kua `Aina Sandwich Shop. He liked my suggestion. This was so much fun! Instead of fighting each other over a trademark, we became good friends. Terry is a class act! Yesterday, we met at his place in Haleiwa, and he treated me to one of the tastiest hamburgers I have ever eaten.”
“It was interesting to hear Terry’s side of the story,” VanderSloot said. “His attorneys were telling him that he would win the trademark dispute in court. My attorneys were telling me that I would win in court. The attorneys did not want us to talk to each other. But in the end that was the solution. Sometimes, you’ve got to get the attorneys out of the way so you can make friends and fix things. Life is too short to make enemies. Making friends is a lot less stressful and a lot more fun!”
“From the moment this contest started, the public overwhelmingly supported this cause and suggested thousands of creative brand names for our consideration,” said VanderSloot. “We are grateful for everyone’s high engagement and enthusiasm for our new brand, Kama ‘Aina Ranches.”
The Kama ‘Aina Ranches brand will represent the meat from over 140 local cattle ranches. It will be sold exclusively in Safeway, and it should be on the grocery shelves within a few weeks.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.