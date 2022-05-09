Mysterious Pediatric Hepatitis Could Be In Hawaii

A pediatric hepatitis outbreak with mysterious origins is continuing to grow.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating 5 deaths linked to the outbreak that includes 109 cases in 24 states and Puerto Rico.
And now, the State Department of Health reports a case could possibly be here in Hawaii.
Most of the infected children required hospitalization, and 8 needed liver transplants.
At Kalihi-Palama Health Center, Pediatrician Michael Walter says, Hawaii has a high prevalence for Hepatatis B and C in the Asian American Pacific Islander communities.
He says, Hep B is spread to a newborn if the mother is infected with the virus.
Dr. Walter says experts are exploring whether a type of adenovirus, that causes intestinal symptoms could be a factor in these new Hepatitis cases.
Doctor Michael Walter of Kalihi-Palama Health Center, "It’s hepatitis of Unknown Cause. So, it’s not really a variant, we don’t know the cause, Hepatitis will present in children with fever, vomiting, Diarrhea, jaundice, yellowing of the eyes and the face and abdominal pain, symptoms such as that.
“So, This type of hepatitis called Adenovirus 41,which typically causes gastrointestinal symptoms, vomiting, Diarrhea and for some reason it is affecting the liver. Dr. Walter says “Viruses are constantly changing just like we have seen with the coronavirus."They are constantly changing, evolving mutating, so we don’t know if this is due to a mutation or change, in the virus that causes typically a mild intestinal infection in most children, it could have mutated to cause this problem with the liver. "
“So most viruses are spread like a typical cold, thru saliva, droplets and contaminated materials, so if you cough and don’t’ wash hands well someone touches it and touches their nose and through the stool.
The Maui Child was hospitalized for several days with stomach pain and fever at the end of April. The D-O-H says, an extensive medical investigation was performed and they are waiting for lab test results to confirm a cause of that Hepatitis Case.
