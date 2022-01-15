'Mu'u at the Museum' celebrates the glamour and tradition of the mu'umu'u

HONOLULU - The Daughters of Hawaii are inviting the community to join the Mu'uvement.
January is Mu'umu'u Month and Queen Emma's 186th birthday. So to honor the two, the Daughters of Hawai'i are hosting their first ever 'Mu'u at the Museum.'
On Saturday, Jan. 15 the event is being held from 6-9 p.m. at Queen Emma Summer Palace.
"I think that is what makes mu'umu'u so special, everyone has a special story with it and for me it’s the women who came before me and who have trusted to give me these garments that they used to wear," said Alexa Zen.
Zen is the treasurer for Daughters of Hawai'i and the 'Mu'u at the Museum' Chair. During her interview with KITV4 she was wearing a mu'umu'u given to her by her grandmother and plans to wear one passed down by her mother for the actual event.
She says they are asking attendees to dress to impress in their finest muʻumuʻu, holokū, or aloha attire, and share the history behind their attire during the event.
And in the spirit of friendly competition everyone will vote for the best-dressed in three categoris – Elegant, Vintage, and Avant Garde.
"Another thing that is so special is that we need to support the local artists and local makers," said Zen.
The Daughters of Hawaii partnering with some legendary muʻumuʻu makers and collectors such as Bete Muʻu, Puamana Crabbe, Princess Kaʻiulani Fashions and the Kawakami Family of ʻIolani Sportswear. A curated selection from their private collections will be on display and the designers will be available to mingle and talk story with the attendees.
Light pūpū from Feast by Jon Matsubara and specialty cocktails provided by Koloa Rum will be served. Attendees can look forward to delightful door prizes by Nakeʻu and Punky Aloha as well as a few other surprises throughout the event.
While the event at Queen Emma Summer Palace sold out by Friday, Jan. 14, those on Hawai'i Island will have a chance to attend 'Mu'u at the Museum' at Hulihe'e Palace on Saturday, Jan. 22. That event beginning at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $75 for General Admission and $50 for Youth (25 years old and younger). All Safe Access protocols will be strictly enforced and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the event will need to be shown upon arrival. Attendees are required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth while indoors and a distance of six feet must be maintained at all times between separate households. The Daughters of Hawaiʻi will follow all current state and county health regulations. Ticket information and more details can be found on www.daughtersofhawaii.org/muu-at-the-museum.
Proceeds from this event will support the historic preservation, maintenance and operations of the Palace and Grounds. We are also strictly following all Safe Access protocols currently in place to make sure we can gather safely and responsibly.
Founded in 1903, the Daughters of Hawai‘i is one of the first and longest-standing organizations in the state committed to maintaining the critical connection between historic preservation and the preservation of culture and language. A Hawaiʻi-based, nonprofit organization with more than 2,000 members spanning five countries, the Daughters of Hawai‘i manages and operates two historic residences of the royal families of Hawaiʻi: Hānaiakamalama on Oʻahu, more commonly known as Queen Emma Summer Palace, and Huliheʻe Palace on Hawaiʻi Island, and the birth site of Kamehameha III at Keauhou Bay on Hawaiʻi Island.