Musical director and bass player from Hawaii comes back home for his alma mater's fundraiser

  • Updated
Local Boy is Carlos Santana's Bass Player and Musicial Director

The Holland-born, Hawaii-raised bass guitar star Benny Rietveld is no stranger to demanding gigs, having played with the late Miles Davis towards the end of the late jazz icon’s career and having held down the low-end with the mighty Carlos Santana since 1990.

 By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Benny Rietveld was born in Holland but raised in Hawaii, graduating from McKinley High School.

Rietveld recently traveled to Honolulu and performed at a benefit for the performing arts program at his alma mater.

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

