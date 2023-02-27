Mushrooms sold in Hawaii recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Health Department is alerting residents of a mushroom recall due to possible Listeria contamination.
The enoki mushroom product is produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms Productions Cooperative and distributed by Jan Fruits Inc.
The recall is the result of a routine sampling program by DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch which revealed that the enoki mushrooms contained Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the enoki mushrooms.
The enoki mushrooms are sold in a 7.05oz (200g) clear plastic package with a green-lettered “Premium,” printed with two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of a package. The package has no lot code or dates.
Anyone who purchased this product should throw it away.
