Multiple sirens malfunction across Hawaii as monthly siren tests occur

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
FILE - A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is seen in Honolulu on Nov. 29, 2017. A Cold War-era law in Hawaii that allows authorities to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency could soon be repealed by lawmakers after concerns about its constitutionality and potential misuse in an era of increasing polarization. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Three unrelated siren malfunctions occurred across the state in Maui, Oahu and Kauai within 24 hours of each other. The monthly siren test was expected to happen Tuesday morning, but in some locations sirens went off early or not at all.
On Maui, some residents may have heard multiple sirens Tuesday morning.
An observer told the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) that sirens sounded at 11:45 a.m. but for only 10 to 15 seconds, a shorter time to the expected minute long tests. A second test was conducted around 11:52 a.m. and successfully played for a minute.
HI-EMA is still checking readings from its equipment to see the reason behind Maui's incident.
Oahu residents living on the North Shore heard a siren go off late Monday night after 11 p.m. despite no emergency happening.
The siren in Pupukea has been in place since about 1995 and has had repeated problems withthe solar panels and speaker driver. Until those parts are replaced, the siren will remain out of service.
The Kauai siren has recently been inspected and had faulty components replaced. HI-EMA said the incident may have happened because of a glitch involving circuitry and it is still trying to find the exact cause.
With more than 400 sirens across the state, monthly tests help identify problems before an actual emergency takes place.
"Anytime you've got a system as large as ours, and this is the largest outdoor siren network in the world that we're aware of, you will from time to time have a malfunction," HI-EMA Communication Director Adam Weintraub said. "It's just the nature of technology. There's a lot of complicated parts and some of them are out in the sun, wind and rain 24/7 [for 365 days]."