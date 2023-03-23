 Skip to main content
Multiple sauces sold in Hawaii being recalled due to risk of allergic reactions

  Updated
  • 0
Multiple sauces sold in Hawaii being recalled due to risk of allergic reactions

Multiple Kagome sauces that were distributed in Hawaii are now being recalled due to the lack of packaging labels that don’t declare the presence of soy.
Kagome Sauces Recall

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Multiple Kagome sauces that were distributed in Hawaii are now being recalled due to the lack of packaging labels that don’t declare the presence of soy.

The sauces run a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to people with soy allergies and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is warning residents of the recall and to be aware of these sauces, as they continued to be in stores and restaurants since March 16, 2023.

Kagome Worcester Sauce Recall
Kagome Chuno Sause Recall
Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce Recall

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

