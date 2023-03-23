Multiple sauces sold in Hawaii being recalled due to risk of allergic reactions

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Multiple Kagome sauces that were distributed in Hawaii are now being recalled due to the lack of packaging labels that don’t declare the presence of soy.
The sauces run a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions to people with soy allergies and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is warning residents of the recall and to be aware of these sauces, as they continued to be in stores and restaurants since March 16, 2023.
Investigators say the problem was caused by failing to indicate soy from a second derived ingredient. Mutual Trading Co. Inc. immediately responded to the issue and has taken steps to stop sales and distribution of the affected products, DOH said.
The products that were distributed are Kagome Worcester Sauce, Kagome Chuno Sauce, and Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce.
No illnesses in connection with the issue have been reported as of now. The DOH urges the consumers who have purchased these products to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
