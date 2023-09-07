 Skip to main content
Multiple reef sharks spotted at Ala Moana Beach Park

  • Updated
Shark attack at Kewalo Basin Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Approximately two reef sharks have been seen in Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday.

The two sharks were spotted feeding in the Ala Moana Beach Park area. Honolulu County Officials reported that the sharks were about 4-6 feet in length.

