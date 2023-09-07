Multiple reef sharks spotted at Ala Moana Beach Park

Robert Kekaula Fellow
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Approximately two reef sharks have been seen in Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday.
The two sharks were spotted feeding in the Ala Moana Beach Park area. Honolulu County Officials reported that the sharks were about 4-6 feet in length.
No injuries or attacks were reported, the public in the area have been warned, and signs have been posted.
Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water. In an emergency, call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
