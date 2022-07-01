Multiple human errors to blame for the U.S. Navy's Red Hill water crisis

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north in Maalaea Bay.
Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy's investigation into its Red Hill fuel spills last year describes a culture of complacency, lack of leadership and care -- jeopardizing the drinking water for 90,000 Oahu residents.
Human error -- including failing to comply with procedures, poor training and supervision and no ownership over operational safety -- all contributed to the leaks in May and November last year.
And ultimately led to inaccurate reporting of the developing crisis -- and the false assumption there was no risk to the drinking water system.
"The Navy has a profound moral obligation and ethical duty to fix our mistakes and rebuild trust with the community here in Hawaii," said Adm. Sam Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. "While acting with a sense of urgency to safely and effectively defuel, I ask our community, our neighbors and families to listen to our words, but judge us by our actions."
The Navy's actions have been detrimental for many sickened by the water -- and those who still don't know if the damage will be lifelong.
"The contamination of the Navy water system severely disrupted their lives, their livelihoods, and their well being and the well being of our workforce, our families and our community," he said.
The first spill in May happened while moving fuel between the Red Hill storage tanks.
That's when operators failed to follow the proper procedures, causing a spill originally thought to be small, but later determined to be about 20,000 gallons.
The fuel was released into a fire retention line -- some of which remained until the November incident when a worker accidentally struck the line with a trolley -- causing a catastrophic fuel leak into the Navy's water system.
"We have an ongoing process within the Navy as a result of some of the problems that we've encountered over the last year to get real with ourselves and to get better," Paparo said.
Navy leaders are pledging to defuel Red Hill by the end of 2024.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.