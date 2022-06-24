Multi-lane, night closure of Kuhio Highway on Kauai begins June 27 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAUAI (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting Kauai drivers of a multi-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56), beginning the week of June 27.The temporary closure of Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and the temporary Kapaa Bypass Road is set to start on Monday, June, 27 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.During the overnight working hours, the southbound and mauka northbound lanes will be closed. Traffic will be re-routed the makai northbound lane by traffic control flaggers.The closures are necessary to allow room for paving the new southbound lane on the mauka side of the highway, transportations officials said.Drivers are told to expect delays and allow for extra travel time. The project is expected to take two months, weather permitting.Weekly lists of lane closures for each island are posted each Friday. Tap here to learn more. Local ICYMI: 4 stories from around Hawaii that you Need to Know from KITV4 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motorist Kauai Lane Highway Closure List Road Bypass Driver Commuter Roadwork Construction Kuhio Highway Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Pain in The Flash: 'Justice League' actor arrested after row at Hilo karaoke bar Updated May 19, 2022 Local State Regulators approve HECO's purchase of a mobile substation Updated Jun 8, 2022 Crime & Courts One less candidate in the running for the next Honolulu police chief Updated May 4, 2022 Local HFD rescues visitor experiencing medical emergency at Bambo Ridge Fishing Point Updated Mar 18, 2022 Local Saturday Weather: Trade winds build back Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Sunshine and trade winds, surf is up Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you