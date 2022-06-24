 Skip to main content
Multi-lane, night closure of Kuhio Highway on Kauai begins June 27

KAUAI (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting Kauai drivers of a multi-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56), beginning the week of June 27.

The temporary closure of Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and the temporary Kapaa Bypass Road is set to start on Monday, June, 27 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

During the overnight working hours, the southbound and mauka northbound lanes will be closed. Traffic will be re-routed the makai northbound lane by traffic control flaggers.

The closures are necessary to allow room for paving the new southbound lane on the mauka side of the highway, transportations officials said.

Drivers are told to expect delays and allow for extra travel time. The project is expected to take two months, weather permitting.

Weekly lists of lane closures for each island are posted each Friday. Tap here to learn more.

