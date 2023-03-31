Multi-agency sweep of homeless encampment between Iolani Palace and library

HONOLULU (KITV) -- The area between Iolani Palace and the Hawaii State Library is now clear of tents, carts, and people living there.
Several state and city agencies, along with the Institute for Human Services (IHS), worked together on Thursday morning to sweep what had become a growing homeless encampment.
Sheriff Mark Hanohano told KITV4 in a statement: "The Sheriffs Division capitol patrol deputies, along with DOT, DAGS, DLNR-DOCARE, Honolulu City & County, EMS-CORE and IHS representatives conducted a clean-up and offered alternative programs and assistance to the houseless in the Likelike Mall driveway adjacent to the Iolani Palace and State library.
"This area was cleared of debris, garbage, and erected tents that created un-safe conditions both pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the Likelike Mall driveway."
Hanohano also said prior to the clean-up there were several visits made to offer assistance.
There were about a dozen people there on Thursday morning when they did the clean-up, far less than what was observed several days ago.
Two people accepted help from IHS. Everyone else refused services and left the area.
EMS-CORE treated and assisted several individuals with medical issues.
DOT and a contractor cleaned the area by removing all items on the sidewalk and roadway. DAGS washed the roadway with water.
Iolani Palace is administered by the DLNR's Division of State Parks, but is managed by the Friends of Iolani Palace under a long term lease.
DLNR told KITV4 that Iolani Palace is a national historic landmark, and that people living on the streets tied their tents to the fence bordering the palace grounds. DLNR believes the homeless should not camp along the walls.
The homeless sweep happened just a few days before Iolani Palace's Kamaaina Sundays event, which invites Hawaii residents to visit the palace for free.
For more information on the upcoming Kamaaina Sundays event, set for April 2 from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m., click here.
