Mufi Hannemann's "Team Aloha" represents Hawaii in wahine prep basketball tournament

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS TO KAUAI AND OAHU LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT...
A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-
developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong
thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai,
strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the
evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through
Wednesday morning.
In addition to increasingly strong south to southwest winds
developing ahead of the approaching front, gusty and erratic winds
associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph,
frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the
potential for small hail.
When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain
away from windows and electrical appliances. Remember that
lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service, and be
ready to take quick action if a warning is issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to
7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and
Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Mufi Hannemann's "Team Aloha" represents Hawaii in wahine prep basketball tournament
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Think spring. What comes to mind? Flowers? Baseball? Well here in the Aloha State, true prep-sports fans know with every spring season comes another Mufi Hannemann all-star girls basketball team.
"It started off as just an opportunity to emphasize Title 9, gender equity," Hannemann began, "then from there, midway through, I said, 'You know, it's time to take the best of the best from the islands to the mainland.'"
With notable past-year's "Team Aloha" standouts going on to compete at top universities, some even going pro, players selected each year by Hannemann are the best of the best. And 2023's elite team is no exception.
"Well it's fun seeing throughout the season, who the best girls are and knowing you'll probably be able to play with them and compete," explained ILH Division II, first team selection, Ellana Klemp.
"It's a great learning experience, looking up to all of these girls," added Waiakea High School's freshman phenom, Pua Herrington. "Since I was in the eighth grade I wanted to play like them and I heard about 'Team aloha,' so I really wanted to play well this season so I could get noticed."
Fielding players from this year's Iolani state championship squad, to first team all-stars of Kauai and the Big Island, the hope is to highlight talent from across the state and generate exposure for talent that is often overlooked by recruiters.
"Hawaii girls can ball," continued MIL player of the year Tavina Harris. "And I feel like it's our job to show that. So when we go out there we just have to show that. We just got to play our hearts out and we'll be good."
"Every island has been represented," Hannemann added. "Every league has been represented in the course of this time and that's how we come about forming the team."
But forming a team with multi-island talent doesn't come without it's challenges. With just over a month of practices, "Team Aloha" heads to California on Wednesday to compete in the "Elite is Earned Spring Invitational" going head-to-head with mainland ball clubs that have taken the court together for years.
But it's a challenge all Team Aloha participants have all fully bought into, embracing the significance of representing the state of Hawaii in the face of the country's top competition.
"We're setting the tone for Hawaii," Herrington concluded. "Like we can play. We're not just people that go to the beach."
Team Aloha travels to California Wednesday with games beginning on Friday.