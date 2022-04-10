Mufi Hannemann & Charlene “Cha” Thompson Named Salespersons of the Year

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- For the first time, the Sales and Marketing Executives Honolulu (SME Honolulu) announced they will be recognizing two Salespersons of the Year (SPOY) for their annual award event.
The 2019 and 2021 SPOY recipients are President and CEO of the Hawai’i Lodging & Tourism Association, Mufi Hannemann, and founder of Tihati Productions, Charlene “Cha” Thompson, respectively.
This is the 65th year that SME Honolulu has awarded this honor, which recognizes a member of the community who greatly enhances the image and quality of life in Hawaii.
2019 Salesperson of the Year: Mufi Hannemann
Hannemann is Honolulu-born and of Samoan/German/English ancestry. He has served the community of Hawai'i in various influential roles and organizations in the public and private sectors and non-profit world. The 'Iolani and Harvard honors graduate was elected mayor of the City and County of Honolulu in 2004 and was re-elected to a second term in 2008. While on the Honolulu City Council he served as Chair. He has also been the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and was a corporate executive with C Brewer & Co. In his role as CEO and President of Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, the state’s largest private sector tourism organization, Hannemann has been an effective and articulate champion of the state’s number one industry. He espouses the need for a balanced approach of a healthy community coupled with a robust economic recovery during this pandemic period.
Having been appointed to serve five U.S. Presidents and two Hawaii Governors, and a former Fulbright Scholar in New Zealand, Hannemann’s views and opinions are highly sought and respected in the Pacific region. Throughout his career, he has compiled an impressive record of accomplishments in business, government, education, sports, culture and arts, as well as community service.
“My parents Gustav and Faiaso raised me and my siblings to follow the admonition of the Good Book - “to whom much is given much is required.” As I have been blessed with so many wonderful and choice opportunities to grow and develop, I have always kept that in mind which is why I have always believed in educating and mentoring the next generation. I’m grateful to those individuals who have helped to shape and guide my life and to the countless others who have been generous with their counsel and experience through the years,” stated Hannemann.
Hannemann’s philanthropic accomplishments include leading one of Hawaii’s most successful fundraising events - the Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which raised a record $2.7-million in 2019 and in a virtual format $2.1-million in 2021 to help nonprofit organizations throughout the state. He is the founder of the Pacific Century Fellows, modeled after the White House Fellows, of which he was one, which mentors future generations of local leaders in Hawai‘i and the Pacific. Thus far they have had 17 cohorts of Fellows in Hawai'i and 7 classes of Fellows in Micronesia, many of whom have risen to levels of prominence in business, government, labor, law, the military, media, and non-profit arena.
A much sought-after public speaker, he awards thousands of dollars in scholarships each year to deserving local high school students throughout the state. Hannemann’s positive influence is affecting the present and shaping the future of Hawaii.
2021 Salesperson of the Year: Charlene “Cha” Thompson
Thompson has been a leader at the forefront of the visitor industry in Hawaii, providing the highest caliber of Hawaiian and Polynesian entertainment across the state of Hawaii and throughout the Pacific and Asia, for over 50 years.
Alongside her husband Jack “Tihati” Thompson, they became founders of Tihati Productions in 1969. Tihati has since grown to be the largest, longest-running entertainment company in the state of Hawaii, producing lū’au shows locally at dozens of Hawaii’s leading resorts and hotels, but also nationally and internationally. The company has performed for three sitting U.S. presidents, with a landmark performance at the White House in 2009.
One of Thompson's most memorable experiences was bringing Hawaiian and Polynesian performing arts to Thailand where the Tihati troupe spent six years playing a 5,000-seat theater, the largest in the world.
Papali’itele Jack “Tihati” Thompson holds diplomatic and cultural titles and serves currently as the Honorary Consul of the Independent State of Samoa. As a result, Tihati Productions has performed for many diplomats and royals from Polynesia including their dear friend, His Majesty King of Tonga, the late Taufaahau Tupou IV, as well as the head of state of Samoa, His Highness, the late Malietoa Tanumafili II.
Tihati Productions continues its incredible legacy employing over 1,000 local performing artists, dancers, and choreographers. The couple was selected as Hawaii’s Small Business Persons of the Year in 1986 and Thompson was honored as an inductee to the Hawaii Business Hall of Fame in 1990.
Thompson is a proud graduate of Farrington High School, attended Kapi'olani Community College, and has received her Bachelor of Science degree in Judicial Administration from Hawai'i Pacific University. She has served the community of Hawai'i in various roles, including her work for Palama Settlement, empowering members of the Kalihi and Palama neighborhoods through education and health programs.
She was also the Vice President of the Institute of Human Services Board of Directors, the Executive Board of Aloha United Way, Hawai'i Council on Economic Education, President of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, Board member for the Hawai'i Tourism Authority, Commissioner with the Honolulu Police Commission for over eight years and served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the South Seas Christian Ministry for over 25 years. It is her deep faith in Christ through whom she believes all blessings flow, that she attributes over five decades of professional and philanthropic work.
Thompson’s incredible work for the local community continues to support young artists today, after having established and funded various scholarships for students who excel in the field of performing arts. Her lifetime of contributions continues to positively impact today’s artists and communities of Hawai'i, and well into the future generations. Today, she continues to be involved in the entertainment industry in Hawaii as a talent buyer for the legendary club Blue Note.
SME Annual Event
The Salesperson of the Year (SPOY) event will be held on April 28, 2022, from 6 p.m. -10 p.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and will feature a dinner, and some very special entertainment.
Since the 1957 inception of the award, when Daniel S. C. Liu first accepted the title, SME Honolulu has recognized over 65 leaders who have served to better the education and promotion of business in Hawaii.
Reservations for the 2022 SPOY Dinner Event at the Waikiki Resort on April 28, 2022, honoring Mufi Hannemann and Charlene “Cha” Thompson may be made at www.smehonolulu.org or by contacting info@smehonolulu.org. Individual seats are $150.00. Sponsorship tables of ten are available for: Silver $2,500 – Gold $5,000 – Platinum $10,000. Presenting Sponsor -- $15,00