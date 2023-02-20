Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns to Oahu with extra emphasis on player safety

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 517 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central, southern, and western
Oahu, with rain rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional
heavy showers are forming just south of Oahu and will likely
affect the island this evening. Grounds are saturated from
recent rainfall, and water will quickly run off.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns to Oahu with extra emphasis on player safety

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 29th year at 'Iolani School on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.

On Monday, the Jamboree featured the top 60 players from every league in the state, with every county represented.

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

