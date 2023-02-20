Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns to Oahu with extra emphasis on player safety

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 517 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central, southern, and western
Oahu, with rain rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional
heavy showers are forming just south of Oahu and will likely
affect the island this evening. Grounds are saturated from
recent rainfall, and water will quickly run off.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns for its 29th year at 'Iolani School on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20.
On Monday, the Jamboree featured the top 60 players from every league in the state, with every county represented.
Among the all-stars participating in the Jamboree are Mele Sake, Haylie Ohta, Paige Oh, and Mia Frye of HHSAA Division I state champion ‘Iolani and Olivia Malafu and Denise Alphonso from Division II champion Kapa‘a.
Hannemann, the event's founder, says he and other organizers will be working to identify top players to bring to the showcase on the mainland. This is where players can show off their skills to coaches and scouts in hopes of receiving an offer or scholarship.
Most importantly, coaches and organizers say it is their priority to keep students safe and protected following the arrest of a former Punahou High School basketball coach for child sex abuse.
Players at the event say they love and respect their coach, Shawna-Lei Kuehu.
Kuehu played basketball at Punahou where she experienced sexual assault from her coach, Duane Yuen. She says she never wants any athlete to experience what she did and says all players should be able to fully trust their coach.
"The health and safety of all our girls all of our athletes boys and girls is first and foremost and so having people in your corner good support system so you can thrive in an environment that's safe and health for athletes," Kuehu said.
"It's a safe place my coaches are very credible we love the girls we know that this isn't about basketball but we also try to teach them values," Hannemann said.
Kuehu says her experience has led more people to be aware of what can happen-she says if you see something say something. Speaking up can put an end to someone's inappropriate behavior and protect others from becoming a victim.
"There's so much now that's been made aware and so with that knowledge comes power and so hopefully that's where the advantage is," Kuehu said.
If a player experiences inappropriate behavior, they shouldn't feel shame. Kuehu says to find a strong support system so you feel less alone.
"At the end of the day, we have the same story and we wish we didn't but we do. But there's so much we can do and so much good we can do so strength in numbers," Kuehu said.
Kuehu says if any players experience anything like she did they can feel safe and comfortable coming to talk to her.