Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returns after two year hiatus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a two year hiatus the 28th annual Mufi Hannemann Basketball Jamboree returned to Radford Highschool.
In bringing together more than 50 of the state's top female high school competitors, the single day tournament marks the great return of the wahine showcase.
Founder Mufi Hannemann expressing his excitement for the event.
"It's such a good feeling because this has been a tradition. We've done this now for nearly 30 years and it's certainly the only opportunity to see these highschool all-stars for one last time."
In a week where high school girls basketball has dominated the prep sports world, players of newly crowned Iolani state champs, saying they're grateful for the opportunity to extend their season.
"It's really fun playing with these people because we're all really talented, we have good basketball IQ," explained Ioloni High School junior, Haylie Ohta.
Especially felt after two years of cancelled games and a lack of fans in the stands, seniors noting the added significance of the day's festivities.
"My season ended short, and the last game I wasn't able to play. With this being extended-- I'm given the chance to play some more and get seen a lot." added KS Kapalama senior, Kylee Kamauoha-Phillips.
Founder Mufi Hannemen stressing the event's overall goal to highlight Hawaii's female athletic talent. This year's tournament coincided with the 50th anniversary of Title Nine legislation, ensuring equality for women in sports.
The tournament also serves as a recruitment tool, with all players being considered for selection to "Team Aloha".
"We'll take a dozen or so ladies to the mainland to compete in a state tournament to allow them to get additional exposure," explained Hannemann. "Hopefully garner some college interest so they can further their education."
Previous "Team Aloha" squads have found great success in those tournaments.