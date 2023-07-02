 Skip to main content
Mrs. Hawaii International Danielle "Duckie" Irwin on her Mission of Aloha

Duckie, who recently was recognized by Pacific Business News as a 2023 Power Leader, is proud to represent Hawai'i at Mrs. International 2023 in Kingsport, Tennessee in late July. Duckie is the Chief Strategy Officer at solar company Go Local Powur and also the president of Makaha Learning Center, a nonprofit that provides trade job classes to Native Hawaiians and residents of the Waianae Coast.
Danielle "Duckie"Irwin crowned Mrs. Hawaii International 2023

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) Danielle "Duckie" Irwin, the president of nonprofit Makaha Learning Center and Chief Strategy Officer of solar company Go Local Powur, was recently announced as Mrs.Hawaii International 2023. Duckie appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Sunday to talk about her mission and platform of Aloha.

Irwin will be representing Hawaii at the Mrs. International in Kingsport, Tennessee on July 21. The Mrs. International pageant is a prestigious event that showcases the accomplishments of married women from around the world. The contestants are judged on their interview skills, evening gown presentation, fitness wear performance and platform statement.

