MPD seeks the public's help in identifying unclaimed bodies in its forensic facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui Police logo

(Image: File)

MAUI (KITV4) -- The number of unclaimed bodies on Maui continues to climb.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the families of some of the deceased currently in its forensic facility.

There are currently 11 unclaimed bodies, from people who died between February 2021 and March 2022.

Police say if they can't find the next of kin soon, the county will cremate the bodies. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Maui Police at (808) 463-3833.

Below are the names and descriptions of those deceased:

Rickey Moore

Date of Birth: 12/29/58

Date of Death: 02/15/21

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 244 lbs

Hair color: Blonde/ Grey

Eye color: Brown

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None

---

Charles Powell

Date of Birth: 05/07/66

Date of Death: 03/04/21

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair color: Bald, ungroomed moustache (Black/ White)

Eye color: Brown

Scars: None

Tattoos: Monkeys on left arm, a cow skull on the back, a band of musical notes around left wrist, shark on right forearm, right arm multiple tattoos: including yin/yang sun, palm tree, waves.

---

George Kahula

Date of Birth: 08/22/59

Date of Death: 08/11/21

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 182 lbs

Hair color: White

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.

---

Daniel Reed

Date of Birth: 09/24/47

Date of Death: 03/14/22

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair color: Bald

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.

---

Barbara Dickenson

Date of Birth: 03/14/46

Date of Death: 01/10/22

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 233 lbs

Hair color: Brown/ Grey

Eye color: Hazel

Scars: Scattered scars on arms, hands, and legs

Tattoos: None.

---

Charles Stuart

Date of Birth: 10/17/59

Date of Death: 04/13/21

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 141 lbs

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue/ Grey

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.

---

Robert Dill

Date of Birth: 09/21/52

Date of Death: 05/22/21

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 82 lbs

Hair color: Grey

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.

---

Jess Mcgowan

Date of Birth: 06/12/67

Date of Death: 12/04/21

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 100 lbs

Hair color: Indeterminate

Eye color: Indeterminate

Identifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.

