MPD seeks the public's help in identifying unclaimed bodies in its forensic facility By: Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (Image: File) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAUI (KITV4) -- The number of unclaimed bodies on Maui continues to climb.The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the families of some of the deceased currently in its forensic facility.There are currently 11 unclaimed bodies, from people who died between February 2021 and March 2022.Police say if they can't find the next of kin soon, the county will cremate the bodies. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Maui Police at (808) 463-3833.Below are the names and descriptions of those deceased:Rickey MooreDate of Birth: 12/29/58Date of Death: 02/15/21Height: 6’0”Weight: 244 lbsHair color: Blonde/ GreyEye color: BrownIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None---Charles PowellDate of Birth: 05/07/66Date of Death: 03/04/21Height: 5’11”Weight: 175 lbsHair color: Bald, ungroomed moustache (Black/ White)Eye color: BrownScars: NoneTattoos: Monkeys on left arm, a cow skull on the back, a band of musical notes around left wrist, shark on right forearm, right arm multiple tattoos: including yin/yang sun, palm tree, waves.---George KahulaDate of Birth: 08/22/59Date of Death: 08/11/21Height: 5’8”Weight: 182 lbsHair color: WhiteEye color: IndeterminateIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.---Daniel ReedDate of Birth: 09/24/47Date of Death: 03/14/22Height: 5’10”Weight: 175 lbsHair color: BaldEye color: IndeterminateIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.---Barbara DickensonDate of Birth: 03/14/46Date of Death: 01/10/22Height: 5’7”Weight: 233 lbsHair color: Brown/ GreyEye color: HazelScars: Scattered scars on arms, hands, and legsTattoos: None.---Charles StuartDate of Birth: 10/17/59Date of Death: 04/13/21Height: 5’8”Weight: 141 lbsHair color: BrownEye color: Blue/ GreyIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.---Robert DillDate of Birth: 09/21/52Date of Death: 05/22/21Height: 5’5”Weight: 82 lbsHair color: GreyEye color: IndeterminateIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None.---Jess McgowanDate of Birth: 06/12/67Date of Death: 12/04/21Height: 6’0”Weight: 100 lbsHair color: IndeterminateEye color: IndeterminateIdentifying marks, scars, tattoos: None. Crime & Courts Former Maui police officer pleads guilty to attempted child enticement By Marisa Yamane Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Police Department Eye Scar Anatomy Help County Wrist Arm Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Pain in The Flash: 'Justice League' actor arrested after row at Hilo karaoke bar Updated Apr 19, 2022 Local American Idol returns to Disney's Aulani Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local What's open and closed in Honolulu for the New Year’s Day holiday Updated Dec 30, 2021 Commerce Mayor Blangiardi calls on community to get boosted Updated Dec 29, 2021 Top Stories Suspect in Waipahu murder makes first court appearance Updated Apr 22, 2022 Local Hauula Post Office hosting its first-ever Presidents’ Day Passport Fair event. Updated Feb 16, 2022 Recommended for you