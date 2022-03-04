 Skip to main content
MPD seeking public's assistance in locating missing Natasha Marie Abela

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing: Natasha Marie Abela
The Maui Police Dept.

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is seeking the public's help with information on missing 31-year-old Natasha Marie Abela .

Abela's family reached out to the police with assistance in contacting Abela on Wednesday, February 9, after attempts to make contact with her failed when she never returned to California.

The family report Abela does not have a cellphone and may be associated with the homeless community. She was last seen by friends at the Kahului Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, leaving on foot.

On Thursday, February 17, the family received tips that Abela had been reported being seen in the Lahaina area. 

She is described as being 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has red hair with blonde streaks and brown eyes.

Abela has a "hatchet man" on the lower right side of her back and the name "Brandon" tattooed on the right side of her neck. She was also last seen wearing dark coveralls and a tank top.

Anyone with information on Abela is urged to contact MPD's at 808-244-6400.

