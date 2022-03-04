MPD seeking public's assistance in locating missing Natasha Marie Abela By KITV Web Staff Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Maui Police Dept. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is seeking the public's help with information on missing 31-year-old Natasha Marie Abela .Abela's family reached out to the police with assistance in contacting Abela on Wednesday, February 9, after attempts to make contact with her failed when she never returned to California.The family report Abela does not have a cellphone and may be associated with the homeless community. She was last seen by friends at the Kahului Airport on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, leaving on foot.On Thursday, February 17, the family received tips that Abela had been reported being seen in the Lahaina area. She is described as being 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has red hair with blonde streaks and brown eyes.Abela has a "hatchet man" on the lower right side of her back and the name "Brandon" tattooed on the right side of her neck. She was also last seen wearing dark coveralls and a tank top.Anyone with information on Abela is urged to contact MPD's at 808-244-6400. Crime & Courts Big Island police seeking four individuals wanted on outstanding warrants by KITV4 WEB STAFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Natasha Marie Abela Maui Police Department Clothing Brandon Help Tank Top Coveralls Cellphone More From KITV 4 Island News Local Deadline approaching for Honolulu small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to March 2021 storms Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local UH West Oahu holds first in-person commencement since 2019 Updated Dec 11, 2021 Cinema LGBTQ+ pool party one of first events after Honolulu lifts COVID gathering rules Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Monday Weather: Windy conditions with scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Updated Nov 29, 2021 Local Wednesday Weather: Light winds with a cool start Wednesday Updated Jan 18, 2022 Local High surf warning in effect until Monday morning Updated Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you