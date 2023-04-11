Mountain View woman found safe | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Big Island police say they have safely located 20-year-old Lilian Ivey.
Police say Ivey was found Monday night in Hilo. Officials did not say where Ivey was found or how she was located.
Original:
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mountain View woman who’s been missing since Saturday.
Lilian Ivey, 20, was last seen in the Fern Acreas area of Mountain View on Saturday, April 8.
Lilian is described as being a Caucasian woman with a slim build, approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes, freckles, and red, medium-length hair. A clothing description was not given.
Anyone with information about Lilian’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Christa Brodie at the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311, or email her at christa.brodie@hawaiicounty.gov.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.