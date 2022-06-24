 Skip to main content
Motorists extricated from vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway on Friday

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on Waialua early Friday morning. 

HFD responded to the call at 3:48 a.m. and five units, staffed with 17 personnel responded to the emergency.

They arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in a collision in the north bound lane, near the coffee fields on Kamehameha Highway.

The vehicles involved were a sedan and a commercial truck. The two occupants of the sedan needed to be extricated out of the vehicle due to the damage.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were on scene and took over medical care of the driver and passenger.

HFD concluded operations shortly thereafter with no injuries.

