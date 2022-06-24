Motorists extricated from vehicle crash on Kamehameha Highway on Friday By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 42 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash on Waialua early Friday morning. HFD responded to the call at 3:48 a.m. and five units, staffed with 17 personnel responded to the emergency.They arrived on the scene at 4:03 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in a collision in the north bound lane, near the coffee fields on Kamehameha Highway.The vehicles involved were a sedan and a commercial truck. The two occupants of the sedan needed to be extricated out of the vehicle due to the damage.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were on scene and took over medical care of the driver and passenger.HFD concluded operations shortly thereafter with no injuries. National Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion By MARK SHERMAN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vehicle Personnel Transports Motor Vehicle Work Sedan Driver Occupant Emergency Medical Services Crash Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 News Restaurant Association Embraces Gradual Minimum Wage Hike Updated Apr 30, 2022 Local 47-year-old visitor from Connecticut rescued from Diamond Head trail after suffering seizure Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local North Korea launches at least three ballistic missiles, South Korea says Updated May 24, 2022 Local William Seki finds the pandemic is just what was needed to keep Aloha Crisps "Moving Forward." Updated Apr 13, 2022 Local ME identifies 25-year-old man struck, killed by car in Kalihi Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you