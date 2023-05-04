Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash with SUV in Wahiawa

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...
.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into an SUV in Wahiawa, early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Wilikina Drive.
According to Honolulu Police crash investigators, the motorcyclist was heading north on Wilikina Drive when he T-boned an SUV that was pulling out of a residential area along the road.
When first responders arrived at the scene they found the motorcyclist in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. That man has not yet been identified. Investigators say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Authorities say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol also played a part. No details about the SUV driver has been released. This crash remains under investigation.
This is the 25th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.