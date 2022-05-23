Motorcyclist killed after crashing while trying to overtake car on road near Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control and crashing on Kaukonahua Road near Wahiawa, Sunday afternoon.
According to Honolulu Police crash investigators, the motorcyclist was heading westbound on Kaukonahua Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic in order to overtake another car.
While overtaking the car, the motorcyclist had to quickly veer back into the proper lane in order to avoid crashing head-on into an oncoming truck. While jerking back into the westbound lane, investigators say the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and drove off the road, striking a drainage ditch and a utility pole before finally coming to a stop.
The motorcyclist was taken from the scene to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. So far, the motorcyclist has only been identified as a 52-year-old man.
Crash investigators say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but that it was not securely fastened.
Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said. It is unknown yet if alcohol or drugs also played a factor. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other injuries or deaths.
This case remains under investigation. This was the 19th deadly crash on Oahu in 2022.
