Motorcyclist dies after crash on Kapiolani Boulevard

Digital Content Manager
Honolulu Police say a motorcyclist involved in a crash on Kapiolani Boulevard near Ward Avenue -- has died.
UPDATE: A 25-year old motorcyclist involved in a collision with two cars on Kapiolani Blvd and Ward Ave has died.
Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, a 65-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard, attempting to turn into the eastbound lanes of traffic to enter a business.
As the 65-year-old made the turn, he was broadsided by the motorcyclist who was traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard at a fast speed.
As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist careened into the westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard into the path of travel of a 61-year-old driver, where they collided head-on.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway.
He was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
---
ORIGINAL STORY
HONOLULU (Island News) -- Kapiolani Boulevard has been completely shut down following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
The shutdown is between Ward Avenue and Cooke Street. Honolulu police, firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services have all responded to the scene.
The motorcyclists, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken from the scene in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released. So far, no other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Check back with Island News for more information.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
