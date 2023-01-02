Motorcyclist, 50, in critical condition following crash on H-3 near Kaneohe | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike on the H-3 Freeway, Monday afternoon.
According to crash investigators, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on the H-3 when, about 3/4 of a mile prior to the Mokapu Boulevard off ramp, he failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, fell off the bike, and careened into a guardrail.
The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That person has only been identified as a 50-year-old man.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.
While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, investigators say they do not know if alcohol or drugs may have been involved.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.