Motorcycle passenger killed, driver critical after 3-car crash in Haleiwa

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver left in critical condition after being rear-ended on the Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa on Tuesday.
The crash happened at 5:40 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway, just south of Achiu Lane. According to the Honolulu Police (HPD) crash investigators, a 40-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic south on the Kam Highway rear-ended a Harley Davidson, which was being driven by a 54-year-old man with a 54-year-old woman passenger.
The crash forced the motorcycle forward into the rear of a Dodge van, police said. First responders were called to the scene and took both the motorcycle driver and passenger to the hospital in critical condition. They were both wearing helmets.
The motorcycle passenger was later declared dead at the hospital. Both the driver and passenger were tourists, police said.
A 40-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Honda at the time of the crash. A 39-year-old man was driving the Dodge. All three were not injured in the crash, according to investigators.
Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to police. This incident remains under investigation.
This is the 20th deadly crash on Oahu in 2022 and the second deadly crash involving a motorcycle in year, as compared to 20 at this same time last four days.
