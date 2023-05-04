Motorcycle fatalities rising, officers urge motorists to continue taking precautions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the third time this week there's been a deadly motorcycle crash on Oahu. The latest incident happened Thursday morning in Wahiawa.
Police say a 23-year-old motorcyclist was speeding along Wilikina Drive when he collided with an SUV that was leaving a residential area. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The rash of crashes has police urging cyclists and motorists to drive safe.
At Thursday's press conference, HPD Major Statson Tanaka said, "If you're a motorcycle rider we encourage them to ride like you're invisible, assume that vehicles don't see you, ride within your limits, of course obey all traffic laws, especially speeding."
The importance of checking mirrors before changing lanes, and checking blindspots for motorcyclists was also emphasized by Tanaka.
"Riding a motorcycle, you're not covered by steel, so you're always vulnerable, no matter what in a collision, so that's why we always encourage people to ride within their limits, we encourage them to wear proper safety gear," Tanaka added.
