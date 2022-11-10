Motorcycle crash shuts down Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa | UPDATE

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa, Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Authorities completely shut down Kamehameha Highway, from Ohai Street to Wilikina Drive, due to the crash.
The victim – only identified as a man in his 30s – was taken from the scene in critical condition. One other car was involved in the crash, but no other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
