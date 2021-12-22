Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead in Kailua

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold through the night and
begin a slow decline on Thursday. Strong trade winds will
contribute to east shore surf and will produce very rough
conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, decreasing to 7 to 10 feet Thursday
afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- A station wagon & motorcycle collided in Kailua Wednesday afternoon with tragic results.
A 22 year old woman, the passenger on a Suzuki motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 22 year old man, was administered life-saving treatment and transported to a local trauma facility.
Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of Kainehe St & Kailua Rd at around 4:29 PM.
It is reported that that a Subaru station wagon, operated by a 40-year-old male, was traveling Honolulu bound on Kailua Road when it was struck by a Suzuki Motorcycle at the intersection of Hamakua Drive.
Both motorcycle occupants were wearing helmets.
The driver of the station wagon and a 72-year-old female passenger were not injured and remained at the scene.
Speed appeared to be a factor on part of the motorcyclist. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors with either of the drivers involved.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KITV for further updates.