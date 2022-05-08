Mother's Day and Roe vs Wade

“I was actually up in Washington DC when the announcement about the decision came down. I was overwhelmed with anger, sadness, and frustration. I actually found myself at midnight walking to the Supreme Court. I joined hundreds of others at the steps of the Supreme Court to make sure our voices were heard,” said Democratic candidate for Congress Jill Tokuda.
“We are not going to let a bunch of extreme Supreme Court justices or extreme right win politicians take away the rights of 100 million American women," said Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer. "Who should make this decision? Should it be a woman and her doctor, or a politician," said U.S. Senator Amy Klobucher.
"I would prefer the rape and incest exceptions to be in there for restrictions. Even though we have the trigger law, I expect those exceptions to be a significant part of the debate," said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
The recent revelation of the Supreme Court considering overturning Roe vs Wade, is also lingering in minds of those enjoying Mother's Day on Hawaiian beaches. “I do worry because I don't want my children when they grow up to have to go to another state if they are not ready to have a child or if something were to happen,” said Cassie Ballentine.
It's not easy being a mom. This, however, is the day where all the hard work pays off. “Mother’s Day is a celebration of bringing life into the world. Being a mom is a 24-7 job. You're cooking, you're cleaning, you're sending the kids to school, you're taking care of them when you are sick,” said Crystal Ortiz.
“This is a day where I spend more time with her. Showing her how grateful I am for her everyday duties as a mom, even though she doesn't have to,” said Raven Rosa-Lasco. She is happy to be spending the day with her mom.
As for the topic of abortion rights? “When I am ready to have a child and bring a child into this world, I will know. If it happens, I guess it happens. But at the end of the day it's my choice,” said Rosa-Lasco. “We give them the skills to do what they need to do. If they follow it, it's good. If not you just have to support them,” said Reyna Rosa-Lasco about her daughter.