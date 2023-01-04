 Skip to main content
Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage

29 year old Killed in Maui Officer Involved Shooting

Reynardo Ricarde had been in and out of the Molokini ward of Maui Medical Center as an in-patient, according to his mother.

Maui Police just released body cam video of the officer-involved shooting, that happened last week in Kahului.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode.

The man's mother says her son had been in and out of the Molokini ward, Maui Medical Center's adult behavioral health wing, where Reynaldo Ricarde had been admitted periodically as an in-patient.

Maui man, 29, shot and killed by police officers in Kahului
Police release images of crime scene from officer involved shooting

Maui Police say the 29 year old man ran at an Officer, holding a knife sharpener.

An error occurred