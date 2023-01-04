Mother of victim in officer-involved shooting on Maui reacts to body cam footage

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- It was within a matter of seconds that his gun was drawn. A Maui police officer, responding to a call, shot and killed a 29-year-old Kahului man in the middle of a mental episode.
The man's mother says her son had been in and out of the Molokini ward, Maui Medical Center's adult behavioral health wing, where Reynaldo Ricarde had been admitted periodically as an in-patient.
Maui police say the man had injured himself and presented a danger to the lone responding officer.
"The individual was yelling. His shirt was covered in blood from self-inflicted injuries to the neck area, which occurred within the residence prior to police arrival," Detective Taylor Kamakawiwo'ole told the press. "The involved individual then charged towards the officer with a long pointed object raised above his head, directed at the officer."
The mother told KITV4 the object her son had raised was a knife sharpener, seen also in a photo released by the Maui Police Department.
"The officer yelled, verbal commands, to the involved individual ordering him to stop approximately five times before discharging his firearm," Kamakawiwo'ole said. "The individual then fell to the ground and then began to say, 'shoot me.’"
The man's mother was also critical of Maui Police releasing graphic photos of the bloody interior of the house.
"That's my son's blood," the mother told KITV4, upset that police released the content before any notification, she said, or before the autopsy results had come out.
The mother told KITV4 that she shared a home with her son and her mother and that she was at work when the incident occurred.