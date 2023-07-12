 Skip to main content
Mother of student for whom ’94 Felix Consent Decree is named says DOE hasn't changed much

"Parents have to stand up and not be afraid. The DOE [Department of Education] can be very intimidating," said Frankie Servetti, mother of Jennifer Felix.

Frankie Servetti

Mother of the student for whom the Felix Consent Decree is named after says education department hasn't changed much in 29 years.

 Courtesy: Frankie Servetti

A Honolulu lawyer's about to file a class action lawsuit against the state Department of Education.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honolulu lawyer is about to file a class action lawsuit against the Hawaii Department of Education. Attorney Eric Seitz says the DOE needs to do more for special needs students. He sued the DOE once before, in 1994, on behalf of a girl who was a student at that time, Jennifer Felix.

"I think at first when the Felix Consent Decree came out, they made a lot of progress but then slipped back to their old ways," said Jennifer's mother, Frankie Servetti.

