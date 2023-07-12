Mother of student for whom ’94 Felix Consent Decree is named says DOE hasn't changed much

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honolulu lawyer is about to file a class action lawsuit against the Hawaii Department of Education. Attorney Eric Seitz says the DOE needs to do more for special needs students. He sued the DOE once before, in 1994, on behalf of a girl who was a student at that time, Jennifer Felix.
"I think at first when the Felix Consent Decree came out, they made a lot of progress but then slipped back to their old ways," said Jennifer's mother, Frankie Servetti.
"They basically told me to move back to California if I didn't like it and they weren't going to provide anything. It was very frustrating," she recalled, when trying to seek services for Jennifer, who has autism.
Now, 29 years later, Servetti says she sees the same exact thing.
"Intimidating parents, not providing services, making it out of reach for parents to have to fight for services, still," she said.
Servetti is glad Seitz filed a suit on her behalf in 1994. She worries about other families going through the same problems today.
"I think it's really necessary for the future of our children with any kind of disability," Servetti said.
As for Jenny, who turns 50 in September 2023, she lives in her own apartment with full-time aides, and has activities. She's a volunteer for the Maui AIDS Foundation and "she makes doggie treats and has a Facebook site. She delivers them to the Maui Humane Society every day," her mother said.
Servetti is happy Jenny is stabilized and engaged. And she hopes for the sake of other parents of disabled children, positive change will come.
"I never thought she'd grow up because I was so focused on what the daily thing was. Then bam, the kid's out of school. That's when more problems began," explained Servetti.
Her point is, it's important to make as much progress while the minor's in school, because the problems only increase with age, and the services decrease.
KITV4 asked The Department of the Attorney General for comment. It tells us it has not seen Seitz's complaint so it respectfully declines to comment.