Makaha community honors the life of Michelle McPeek in a sunset vigil By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 26, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photos of Michelle McPeek line the roadside where she was fatally beaten in Makaha. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Balloons and banners lined Farrington Highway at sundown.Kuulei Lincoln, a friend of Michelle McPeek for over 15 years, told KITV4 she had just spoken to McPeek's younger teenage son on the phone."He just talked to us. And I sent my love and condolences and told them if they ever need anything just call me. He said ok and that he loves me," Lincoln told KITV.That love and support in the community was a refrain at the roadside memorial here on Farrington Highway where Michelle McPeek died allegedly at the hands of her eldest son, 19 year old Joshua.One close friend told KITV4 addiction had been in a factor in family life. She revealed that Joshua had recently completed the Hawaii National Guard Youth Challenge."I feel like you got to go deeper than that. Like more therapy. These kids can do Youth Challenge but they got to get more therapy," Evanna Graham told KITV4.The gathering ended by the water at Keaau Beach Park where friends shared how they are remembering McPeek."Friendly. Loving. In good spirit, was very friendly lovable. Willing to give her last dollar to anyone," Lincoln said.Co-workers from Waianae Store gathered, some who had only known Michelle McPeek through the last year."When I first started Waianae store, she was the friend who told me to apply, nobody knew what was going on in her life. She was always smiling," Vika Milo said."She's good people. Take care of your kids and anybody else's kids around," Graham added. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michelle Mcpeek Kitv4 Joshua Politics Therapy Banner Evanna Graham Balloon Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Sports Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to induct classes of 2021, 2022 during celebration dinner Updated Jan 20, 2022 Local DOH holding public hearing on Red Hill operations, Navy objection to emergency order Updated Dec 20, 2021 Local Weekend holiday events happening across the islands. Updated Dec 4, 2021 Local South King Street traffic slow due to equipment installation at Straub Medical Center Updated Apr 23, 2022 Local Hawaiian Humane Society and Subaru Hawaii host no-fee adoption event Updated Nov 11, 2021 Top Stories O'ahu man addresses the UN on transgressions against the Hawaiian Kingdom Updated Mar 23, 2022 Recommended for you