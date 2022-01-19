Mostly dry weather with light winds, high surf advisory in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny conditions with isolated morning showers Highs 77 to 82. Light and variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight mostly clear skies with isolated showers with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Dry and stable atmospheric conditions will allow an afternoon sea breeze and nighttime land breeze weather pattern to persist through early Friday. Expect some cloud cover with a few showers over the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.
A front moving down into the area late Friday may increase low cloud cover and showers along windward and mauka sections as northeasterly trade winds fill in across the area through this weekend. Drier trade wind weather is expected by early next week.
High Surf Advisory for north and west facing shores of Kauai County, O'ahu and Moloka'i, north facing shores of Maui and west facing shores of Hawai'i Island
A building west-northwest swell will bring High Surf to exposed north and west facing shores as it peaks today, including west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually diminish tonight into Thursday. A powerful long-period west-northwest swell is expected to build Friday, peak Friday night and Saturday, then gradually diminish Sunday and Monday. A High Surf Warning will likely be necessary for exposed north and west facing shores, including the west facing shores of the Big Island. A small to moderate east- northeast swell is also possible over the weekend.