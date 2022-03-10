More than 300 volunteers take to the street to count Oahu's homeless population By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 10, 2022 Mar 10, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Eddie Dowd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After being delayed for more than a year because of COVID-19, hundreds of volunteers once again took to the streets for the annual Point-In-Time homeless count.The survey provides crucial data to the state about the current size of the homeless population on Oahu.Organizers say this year had more than 350 volunteers participate in the count. Teams spread out to different parts of the island including the North shore and West side.They say because last year's count had to be canceled, the data collected will likely shed light on how much the homeless situation has changed during the pandemic.Care packages with hygiene items and McDonald's gift cards were given out to encourage participation in a short questionnaire survey.In the 2020, nearly 5,000 homeless people were counted on Oahu. News Homeless from out-of-state increases in isles By Kristen Consillio Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Homeless Oahu Hawaii Volunteer Data Count In Gift Mcdonald's Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Assault at Kaimu Korner Store caught on surveillance video Updated Feb 8, 2022 Meteorology Weekend forecast: Scattered showers, some heavy, increasing winds Updated Dec 18, 2021 Local Hawai'i leaders urge press US Senate for action on climate change, clean energy Updated Jan 28, 2022 News Oahu father finds creative solutions during Red Hill water crisis Updated Jan 2, 2022 Local Hawaii Parks Department offering life guard training course on the Big Island Updated Feb 10, 2022 Local Road closures in effect for the Honolulu Marathon this Sunday Updated Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you