 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than 300 volunteers take to the street to count Oahu's homeless population

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless
By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After being delayed for more than a year because of COVID-19, hundreds of volunteers once again took to the streets for the annual Point-In-Time homeless count.

The survey provides crucial data to the state about the current size of the homeless population on Oahu.

Organizers say this year had more than 350 volunteers participate in the count. Teams spread out to different parts of the island including the North shore and West side.

They say because last year's count had to be canceled, the data collected will likely shed light on how much the homeless situation has changed during the pandemic.

Care packages with hygiene items and McDonald's gift cards were given out to encourage participation in a short questionnaire survey.

In the 2020, nearly 5,000 homeless people were counted on Oahu.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK