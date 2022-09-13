 Skip to main content
More than 3,000 lots proposed for Native Hawaiians on housing waitlist; advocates say more needed

The Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL) has $600 million in state funding to address the housing wait list of its beneficiaries. The Hawaiian Homes Commission recently approved a strategy to build more than 3,000 lots for families on the wait list. But some affordable housing advocates say that's just a drop in the bucket and doesn't go far enough.

Robin Danner's been hoping for a homestead lot since the 1990s. She's among the 28,000 Native Hawaiians still waiting for their piece of paradise.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

An error occurred