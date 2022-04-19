More than 223,000 Hawai'i residents do not have dental care coverage

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Right now in the State of Hawaii, 223,438 residents have no diagnostic, preventative, or restorative dental coverage.
Back in 2009, when the State was struggling to make ends meet during the Great Recession, Hawaii cut dental care funding for adults insured by Medicaid.
Dr. Anthony Kim, the Dental Director at the Waimanalo Health Center, has witnessed the negative impacts of this decision first hand.
"We've seen their dental conditions deteriorate. We've seen increased levels of dental carries, gum disease, rising to the levels where they are having constant dental emergencies," said Kim.
A majority of Kim's patients at the clinic are Medicaid patients.
"It was surprising, shocking, patients were a little confused, very disappointed and they were searching for answers," Kim said.
According to Kim, patients thought the cut would be temporary, so many tried to wait it out.
But putting off care led to more urgent situations, more dental emergencies, which started spilling into hospital emergency rooms.
According to a study by the University of Hawai'i John A. Burns School of Medicine, 29,536 adults ages 21 and older went to the ER for a dental related issue between 2016-2020.
"We should be preventing those dental emergencies from even happening, and that can be done with preventative and restorative funding," said Kim. "Dental infections, dental decay, and dental gum disease are all 100% preventable."
The Hawaii Oral Health Coalition has been advocating for the restoration of Medicaid dental services for more than 10 years. And for the first time, it looks like State Lawmakers are recognizing the need.
The Legislature has opted to insert funding as a line item in the State Budget Bill, but what that funding amount will look like remains to be determined.
The Department of Human Services in testimony on April 5, 2022 presented three different potential funding options:
“As background, in 2020, DHS Med-QUEST Division (MQD) with the Health Policy Institute of the American Dental Association (HPI ADA) released a study that updated cost estimates for the restoration of the adult dental benefit. MQD identified three coverage options, ranging from a basic dental coverage to a comprehensive option, which is also referenced in this bill.
Option 1. Limited dental benefit focused only on prevention and oral disease control (dental procedures such as diagnostics (x-rays), cleanings, and fillings).
Option 2. Basic dental benefit focused on oral disease control and some restoration of chewing functions (diagnostics, cleanings, fillings, some root canals, some crowns, and some dentures).
Option 3. Comprehensive coverage that includes most dental procedures with some limits. Since the study's release in 2020, the number of adult beneficiaries has increased substantially.
Accordingly, the costs of each option were also updated:
Option 1 (SB1294 SD2 & Gov recommended) $3,466,328 State and $6,728,754 Federal (Total $10,195,082)
Option 2 $8,823,781 State and $17,128,516 Federal (Total $25,952,297)
Option 3 $16,110,586 State and $31,273,490 Federal (Total $47,384,075)
Lastly, if an appropriation is forthcoming, we respectfully request that the Legislature consider adding the appropriation to the executive budget. Including an appropriation via this measure would only be a one-time appropriation which would not support the necessary continuity of an adult dental program.”
Based on a release from the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on April 7, it looks like legislators have opted to support Option 2.
You can find this in the document below under Department of Human Services, 8th bullet.
"I know so many people who can't afford to get their dental work done so they neglect their dental health," said Jean Markell Johnson.
Johnson is a resident of Kailua and has been a patient at the Waimanalo Health Center since before the budget cut. She is one person who would benefit from this funding.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said Johnson. "If people can afford these procedures they won't let expensive conditions develop."
The Legislature is expected to make a decision to fund and how much within the next two weeks during conference committees.
Currently 34 states offer some type of preventative and restorative dental benefits to adults.
In a 2021 survey conducted by Ward Research for Hawai'i Public Health Institute, 9 in 10 registered Hawai'i voters (92%) strongly agreed that preventative dental benefits should be included in adult Medicaid coverage.
"We are looking at this dental coverage impacting 223,438 of our fellow residents...these are our neighbors, our friends, our ohana. It’s the right thing to do and the legislature should act on their behalf," said Kim.
If you care about this issue, you can call your legislator.
To learn more, visit the Hawai'i Oral Health Coalition website. Questions can be directed to info@hiohc.org.