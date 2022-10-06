 Skip to main content
More than 2.5 million US middle and high school students say they currently use e-cigarettes, research finds

More than 2.5 million US middle and high school students say they currently use e-cigarettes, research finds

About 2.55 million middle and high school students in the US currently use e-cigarettes, researchers say, based on responses to a survey conducted earlier this year.

About 2.55 million middle and high school students in the US currently use e-cigarettes, researchers say, based on responses to a survey conducted earlier this year.

Researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration looked at responses from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, conducted between January 18 and May 31. They found that 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days. Of those, 42.3% reported using them frequently, and 27.6% of them reported daily use.

