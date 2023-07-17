More people expected to suffer from lower back pain in coming decades

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Back pain impacts more than 619 million people around the world, and low back pain remains the leading cause of disabilities. An increase of 843 million cases of back pain is expected come 2050, according to a 2023 study.
University of Hawaii at Manoa professor and epidemiologist Eric Hurwitz has studied back pain for 30 years.
“I don’t think this fact is widely known, and it became worse during the pandemic with people staying home and not having access to appropriate care,” said Eric Hurwitz, director of the Office of Public Health Studies at UH Manoa. “Most back pain isn’t serious but if it’s persistent, and it keeps you from moving or sleeping, or goes down the leg, then it’s time to seek advice from a health care provider."
A 2021 study from the Global Burden of Disease showed that of the over 200 million new cases of back pain will occur from population growth. In Asia and Latin America, the increase is caused by aging populations.
Hurwitz co-authored a study that found back pain is linked to depression. Those with back pain were more likely to report symptoms of depression, and similarly those with depression were more likely to report lower back pain.
"Similar to back and neck pain, depression is also a leading cause of disability worldwide," Hurwitz said.
Another one of Huwitz's studies discovered cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, diabetes and poor mental health can lead to a higher chance of spinal pain. The study found links between spinal pain and cognitive impairment.
“The next steps in this research will be to figure out why these associations exist, if they have common causes that we can intervene on, and the effectiveness of these interventions,” said Hurwitz. “We need more studies that can help us better understand the causal relationships (if any) between these conditions.”
With most people suffering from lower back pain, Hurwtiz advises people to pick up waling, swimming, bicycling, yoga or Tai Chi.
“Try to keep moving, find exercises or physical activities that you enjoy doing so you’ll keep at it," Hurwitz said. "The important thing is to stay active and maintain a healthy weight so your back isn’t unduly strained. It not only helps physically, but for your mental well-being too, and being sedentary increases the risk for all of these musculoskeletal and non-musculoskeletal ailments.”