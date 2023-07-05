More Hawaii shoppers turn to farmers markets after pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Besides working from home, there's another nationwide trend experts say is becoming more popular thanks in part to the pandemic -- farmers markets.
When COVID-related restrictions were still enforced, experts point out more shoppers flocked to farmers markets because they were one of the few settings ensuring safe, outdoor shopping.
Despite the typically higher prices at farmers markets compared to grocery stores, more customers are continuing to shop at farmers markets, experts add.
Managers explained shoppers likely prefer shopping at farmers markets because doing so is more of a social exchange, as customers have the opportunity to meet the vendors who grow and prepare their food face to face.
Additionally, organizers say shopping at a farmers market can be educational, as purveyors often teach patrons about their products, the uses of different produce, as well as their health benefits.
"This isn't just a job that they (vendors) show up for, this is their passion and you know it just by speaking with them," said Nicole Smythe, who manages the farmers market at Windward Mall.
Local farmers market organizers add they too are seeing more foot traffic at their markets.
"That is so important for our economy, right now people are struggling here and the fact that we can help local people pay their rents, pay their bills, it is such an honor," Pamela Boyar, head of farmers market group FarmLovers Markets, said.
Boyar oversees four weekly markets across Oahu with 275 venders and about 8,000 customers a week.