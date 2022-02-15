More families eligible for Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program (RURP) is expanding so that more families can now qualify for help with their rent and utility bills.
The program eligibility requirements will include renters going through economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This much needed financial assistance will allow us to continue to help those still suffering from the loss of work during the COVID-19 pandemic. CNHA is proud to continue our relationship with the City to provide these resources to those most in need in our community,” said Kuhio Lewis, President and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA).
Previously, the program was only open to those who could prove hardship due to the pandemic. The new rules will also increase the length of support from 12 months to 18 months.
Examples of economic harm during the pandemic include:
Loss of income since March 13, 2020;
Loss of a job or reduced hours since March 13, 2020;
An increase in household costs during the pandemic since March 13, 2020;
Expanded eligibility means these hardships do not need to be directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, new guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury will expand eligibility for some Oahu residents:
People living on leasehold property can qualify for their leasehold fees to be paid by the program. However, leasehold mortgage payments are not eligible expenses.
People legally living on boats can have their mooring fees paid by the program. However, any mortgage or loan payment for the vessel itself would not qualify.
All households must meet eligibility requirements to qualify.
Each household is encouraged to apply only once. Removing duplicate applications takes time and slows down getting help to eligible families.
Renters or landlords with questions should visit oneoahu.org/renthelp and review the FAQ or call 808-768-CITY (2489).