More benefits, facilities and staff for Hawaii veterans

New federal laws and a bigger budget will expand benefits and care for Hawaii veterans.
Billions more for the Department of Veterans Affairs budget will means more staff and facilities, according to VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy, "You can't provide the 21st century veteran the world class care they deserve, with 20th century facilities."
Remy took a tour of the VA's Pacific Islands Health Care campus next to Tripler Hospital and had high praise for the health care being offered in the islands.
Now even more veterans will be eligible for healthcare coverage
"We have 9 million veterans receiving care, but there are 18 million veterans across the country," added Remy.
Under the PACT Act, coverage has been expanded for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. It brings in more veterans from the Vietnam War era, through the Gulf War and post-9/11 vets.
Another focus for the VA, will be more mental health services for former service members.
"We need to make sure all of our veterans have access to mental health care when they need it, not afterwards when it is too late. They need it at the time, whether it is preventative or crisis care," stated Remy.
One of the issues at the Hawaii VA center, and others across the country, is making veterans wait for care. While some of those times have been reduced to days, for certain types of healthcare veterans may have to wait months to be seen.
"We need to have access to that care when we need that care, and some veterans have expressed concerns about wait times," added Remy.
For established patients at the Spark Matsunaga VA Medical center, the wait time to see their Cardiologist is now 17 days.
But for new patients that wait time jumps to 53 days.
For gastroenterology patients those wait times double, with new patients having to wait three months for care.
Because of the long waits and problems during the pandemic, some veterans put off appointments...and their health.
"For the last 2-3 years, some veterans didn't make an appointment. They haven't been seen and there is some frustration there," said Donovan Lazarus, the State Commander of AMVets Hawaii.
One way to reach more veterans is through the use of telemedicine, which was greatly expanded during the pandemic. The VA's deputy secretary says telemedicine is here to stay, "We can reach veterans where they are, provide care even if they are not coming into our facilities."
Expect more facilities and VA staff under the new budget, but Lazarus would like to see more awareness of veterans benefits. So former service members can take advantage of all the services available to them.
"Some of these guys are not enrolled in the VA. We need to do as much as we can to enroll them in the VA, so they can be taken care of," said Lazarus.