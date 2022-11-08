 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run Waimanalo dies; suspect at large

  • Updated
  • 0

The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died.

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died. 

Honolulu Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, and did not stop to help. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

News Anchor/Reporter

Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred