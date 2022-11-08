Moped rider hurt in hit-and-run Waimanalo dies; suspect at large

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- The moped driver who was the victim of a hit and run Saturday night in Waimanalo has died.
Honolulu Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him, and did not stop to help.
On November 5, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., according to Honolulu Police reports, a car was headed west on Kalanianaole Highway in the Waimanalo area and rear ended a moped, operated by 36-year-old Jay "Hoku" Sylva.
The collision caused the moped operator to be ejected onto the pavement. He sustained critical head and bodily injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the car that hit the moped didn't stop after the crash. And reports indicate that the car might have been speeding. It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors. But a long time Waimanalo resident says a conflict exists between those who consider the roadway a highway -- while others still see it as a simple "Village road."
"So it's a highway that operates like the village road and certainly we have seen conflicts between people who look at it as a thorough fare and others who look at it as a village road," says longtime Waimanalo resident Ted Ralson. "Operating like a freeway. Difference between highway and village road needs to be reconsidered."
And moped dealers say, it is important for drivers to be alert, wear a helmet and to avoid wearing air pods because then, it is hard to hear traffic around you.
"You're going to get a fatality, "says Robert Sato. "You're going to get someone who is not coming back. Best way to do that defensive mindset and encumber yourself from any distractions, focus on driving and riding."
This is the 42nd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 37 at this same time last year.
The case is still being investigated, and Police are looking for the driver of the sedan.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.