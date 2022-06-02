Moped rider dies 3 days after crash in McCully-Moiliili area of Honolulu, HPD says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider has died three days after being hit by a car in the McCully-Moiliili area, Honolulu Police confirmed. It is the third serious crash involving a moped in less than a week and the second deadly crash over the same period.
The incident happened Sunday evening near Lime Street and Paani Street. According to HPD crash investigators, the moped rider – only identified as a 30-year-old man – was heading west on Lime Street when he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a Mazda SUV that was heading north on Paani Street.
The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken rushed from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, June 1, the Medical Examiner’s Office notified HPD that the moped rider had died from his injuries.
A 50-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered injuries to his face in the crash but refused treatment. A 45-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda also suffered facial injuries. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
According to HPD, speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors on part of the Mazda driver. Speed did not appear to be a factor on part of the moped, but investigators say it is still unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors. This investigation is ongoing.
