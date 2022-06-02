 Skip to main content
Moped rider dies 3 days after crash in McCully-Moiliili area of Honolulu, HPD says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider has died three days after being hit by a car in the McCully-Moiliili area, Honolulu Police confirmed. It is the third serious crash involving a moped in less than a week and the second deadly crash over the same period.

The incident happened Sunday evening near Lime Street and Paani Street. According to HPD crash investigators, the moped rider – only identified as a 30-year-old man – was heading west on Lime Street when he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a Mazda SUV that was heading north on Paani Street.

The moped rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken rushed from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, June 1, the Medical Examiner’s Office notified HPD that the moped rider had died from his injuries.

A 50-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered injuries to his face in the crash but refused treatment. A 45-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda also suffered facial injuries. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to HPD, speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors on part of the Mazda driver. Speed did not appear to be a factor on part of the moped, but investigators say it is still unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors. This investigation is ongoing.

This was the 23rd deadly crash on Oahu in 2022.

