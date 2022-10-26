Moped rider, 64, critically injured after crash with parked car in Punchbowl area

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after crashing into a parked car in the Punchbowl area, Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Puowaina Drive, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
According to crash investigators, the moped rider was heading eastbound on Puowaina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a parked car before hitting the pavement.
The rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The rider has so far only identified as a 64-year-old man. No one was inside the parked car at the time of the crash.
According to HPD, speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Investigators have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol could have played a role.
No one else was injured in this incident. The crash remains under investigation.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.