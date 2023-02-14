Moped crash leaves 31-year-old in critical condition

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 31-year-old is in critical condition after a moped accident in the Kalihi area Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 4:09 p.m., around 2520 Kalihi Street. A 54-year-old driver tried turning into a private residential driveway, but was broadsided by a moped driver traveling southbound.
The 31-year-old moped driver was ejected onto the roadway. Emergency crews administered life-saving treatment, and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The 54-year-old was not injured.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
Traffic was closed off along Kalihi Street from Monte to Palanehe Place.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.