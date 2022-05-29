Moped accident leaves 19-year-old in critical condition, shuts down Kam Hwy By KITV4 Web Staff May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway Sunday afternoon.Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the crash that occurred in Kaaawa near Kanenelu Beach around 2 p.m.Honolulu police (HPD) closed Kamehameha Hwy in both directions due to the investigation. The moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition Officers remained on the scene until late in the afternoon.Motorist are urged to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Local Moped accident in Honolulu leaves 22-year-old man in critical condition By KITV4 Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driver Kamehameha Hwy Motor Vehicle Highway Emergency Medical Services Moped Honolulu Kam Hwy More From KITV 4 Island News Local HPD makes another arrest in connection to the Thomas Square shooting 1 hr ago Local Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting May 7, 2022 COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu Updated May 3, 2022 Business Honolulu developer nixes deal with Chinese company on West Oahu land purchase Updated May 20, 2022 Local Hawaii Red Cross offering locals free smoke alarms and installation Updated May 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Missing 21-year-old Joshua Ochoa has been located Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you