Moped accident leaves 19-year-old in critical condition, shuts down Kam Hwy

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A 19-year-old is in critical condition after a motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the crash that occurred in Kaaawa near Kanenelu Beach around 2 p.m.

Honolulu police (HPD) closed Kamehameha Hwy in both directions due to the investigation. The moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition 

Officers remained on the scene until late in the afternoon.

Motorist are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

