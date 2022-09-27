 Skip to main content
Monkeypox cases in Hawaii now stands at 37 statewide, DOH data shows

A doctor shows a sore on a patient´s hand caused by monkeypox at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

 Martin Mejia

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Hawaii has ticked up to 37, according to the State Department of Health (DOH).

There have been 26 confirmed cases in Honolulu County, 3 in Hawaii County, 2 in Maui County, 3 in Kauai County, and 3 cases confirmed in Hawaii residents who are out of the state.

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

