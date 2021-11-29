Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Monday Weather: Windy conditions with scattered showers, thunderstorms possible

  • Updated
  • 0
8 Day Forecast
TruVuAdmin

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny and windy with scattered showers. The possibility of afternoon thunderstorms over the Big Island. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 20 to 35 mph with stronger gusts.

Tonight expect Breezy conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Numerous showers in the evening for windward and mauka sections. Isolated thunderstorms over Maui. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

Trade wind speeds will slowly decrease through the week.  Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend.

Surf Forecast

A long-period north-northwest swell will peak in island waters this morning.  Today's peak will be followed by diminishing surf through Tuesday, although a short-period northeast swell is expected to arrive the next couple of days.

Combined with increased trade winds near and upstream of the islands, an increase in choppy surf along windward shorelines is anticipated.

The potential exists for a very large north-northwest swell to arrive next weekend.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you