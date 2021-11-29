Monday Weather: Windy conditions with scattered showers, thunderstorms possible

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Partly sunny and windy with scattered showers. The possibility of afternoon thunderstorms over the Big Island. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 20 to 35 mph with stronger gusts.
Tonight expect Breezy conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Numerous showers in the evening for windward and mauka sections. Isolated thunderstorms over Maui. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
Trade wind speeds will slowly decrease through the week. Another round of unsettled wet weather will develop from Friday into the weekend.
A long-period north-northwest swell will peak in island waters this morning. Today's peak will be followed by diminishing surf through Tuesday, although a short-period northeast swell is expected to arrive the next couple of days.
Combined with increased trade winds near and upstream of the islands, an increase in choppy surf along windward shorelines is anticipated.
The potential exists for a very large north-northwest swell to arrive next weekend.